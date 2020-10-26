Donald A. Russell, 93, Janesville, died October 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. Services are at noon Thursday, Oct. 29th at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation is from 11 a.m until noon Thursday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Melvin Leindecker, Jr., Beloit, WI, died October 25, 2020, at Riverside Terrace. A memorial visitation of remembrance will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.