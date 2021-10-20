Ronald Alfred Rice, 77, Lake Geneva, died October 5, 2021, at Lakeland Medical Center.. Services will be held Saturday October 23rd, 2021, at 3:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service 1:00pm till 3:00pm. www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Mark Henthorn, 64, of Janesville, died October 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI assisted the family with arrangements.
Marilyn M. Brandl, 81, Clinton, died October 19, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Thomas C. Holmes, 82, Rockton, IL, died October 19, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Judy A. (Anderson) Koehn, 79, Lake Geneva,WI, died October 15, 2021, .. Memorial Gathering will at the FUNERAL HOME(515 Center Street, Lake Geneva)on October 26, 2021 from 3-6pm. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes - Steinke Chapel is proudly serving the family.
James "Jim" Mattison, 91, Orfordville, WI, died October 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Julie Pounder, 67, of Beloit, died October 19, 2021, at Autumn Lakes of Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com