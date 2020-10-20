Jackson Sylvester Adams, 86, Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 17, 2020, at home. Private services will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Friends may view the remains Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Alice M. Bruner, 93, Madison, died October 19, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.