George Grundy, 78, Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 15, 2021, at home. Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Services are 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at New Zion Baptist Church. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.hansengravitt.com
Betty A. Hanson, 82, Beloit, died October 16, 2021, at Green Knolls at Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home. 364-4477
Michael McFarlin, 61, South Beloit, IL, died October 16, 2021, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Gary Farrington, 78, Beloit, died September 29, 2021, in Beloit. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Overflowing Cup Total Life Center in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Edgar J Hobbs Jr., 81, of Janesville, died October 18, 2021, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Funeral services are at noon Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville with visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.