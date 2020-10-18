Patricia A. (Lunas) Weeden, 85, Beloit, WI, died October 16, 2020, Green Knolls at Beloit. Services will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Julia West, 94, South Beloit, IL, died October 16, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Geraldine "Gerry" E. Cliffe, 86, South Beloit, IL, died October 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Bonnie L. Clapper, 66, Rockford, IL, died October 17, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000