Cristobal Martinez-Polanco, 57, Beloit, Wisconsin,, died October 11, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Private family services were held Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Michael T. Kosak, 51, Montgomery, IL, died October 12, 2020, Season Hospice, Naperville, IL. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.