Patricia "Pat" Paulson, 83, Fontana, Wisconsin, died October 5, 2021, at Javon Bea Hosptial.. Private family services were held. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting the family.
Charles Pinson, Sr, 83, of Beloit, died October 6, 2021, in Beloit. Services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at New Zion Baptist Church. Public viewing is 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Edward T Lamphear, 70, Beloit, died October 9, 2021, at The Madison VA Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on November 4, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the VFW in Beloit, WI.
David THorp, 67, of Beloit, died October 6, 2021, Mercy Health. Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI
Eric D Conley Jr, 33, Beloit, died October 9, 2021, SSM Baraboo Hospital. A visitation from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a Service at 1:00pm will be held on 10/16/2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit, WI. Professional services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI.
Henry H Fowler, 67, Beloit, died September 19, 2021, Milwaukee. Memorial Service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with Military Honors at 12:30 pm on 10/16/2021 at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service Beloit, WI.