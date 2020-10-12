Ellen Lucinda "Dear" (Anderson) Bingham, 84, Beloit, died October 8, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Ellen Lucinda Bingham, 84, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Thomas Harold Thiede, 76, Beloit, died October 8, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Thomas Harold Thiede, 76, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Terri Lynn (Bradley) Bale, 56, Beloit, died October 8, 2020, at home. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19th at the funeral home.
Evelyn M. (Palmer) Kingsley, 96, Janesville, died October 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Private funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
John G. Fairchild, 88, Beloit, died October 12, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Doris V. Statton, 98, Janesville, died October 12, 2020, at Huntington Place in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Kerri Morga, 42, Clinton, WI, died September 28, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.