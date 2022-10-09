Twana Reed, 47, Beloit, died September 24, 2022, UW Hospital Madison. A Visitation is scheduled for October 8, 2022 from 10am to 11am with the service to follow at Higher Ground Christian Center, 3160 Park Ave, Beloit, WI 53511. Professional Services entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service, Beloit, WI

Bonnie L. Barclay, 71, Beloit, died October 4, 2022, in her home. A Time to Celebrate and Honor Bonnie's Life is scheduled for Tuesday October 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website at www.brianmarkfh.com.

