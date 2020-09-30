Robert Leroy Osberg ,73, Raymore, died September 25, 2020, at home. Visitation 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Oct. 1, 2020. Funeral Service 1:00 PM at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, Missouri 64083. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Joan Rice ,85, Beloit, WI, died September 28, 2020, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Ronald Schmidt ,83, Chapel Hill, TN, died September 29, 2020, Hohenwald, TN. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Turtleville Cemetery, Beloit, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.