Death notices Death notices for Nov. 8, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago KicmolThelma J. Kicmol, 84, of Beloit, died Nov. 5 in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.KlebsdelGary Klebsdel, 77, of Beloit, died Nov. 7 at The Bay at Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family.KruegerJames "Jay" Krueger, 75, of Beloit, died Nov. 6 at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family.MitchellFredrick V. Mitchell, 62, of Beloit, died Nov. 6 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.