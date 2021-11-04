Wilbur Johnston, 94, Beloit, died November 2, 2021, Beloit Senior Living. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in the St. Jude Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Nora C (Cardenas) Jimenez, 64, Darien, died November 1, 2021, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2021 from 9:30-10:30am with Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30am at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Delavan, WI. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes is proudly serving the family.
Hilda A. Rempel, 95, Avon Lake, Ohio, died October 29, 2021, at home.. Arrangements pending with Rosman Funeral Home.
Russell W. Burns, 85, Janesville, died November 2, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit WI. Services are pending. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Larry M Lund, 73, of Janesville, died November 3, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services are at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Yvonne Hageness, 66, Beloit, died November 3, 2021, at home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Mon., Nov., 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.