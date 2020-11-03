Linda J. Kolden, 60, Beloit, WI, died November 2, 2020, at home.. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Michael S. "Mike" Vonobstfelder, 30, Beloit, WI, died October 28, 2020, unexpectedly.. Private family services will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Sheron Mina, 79, Beloit, died November 3, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.