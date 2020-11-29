Bertha A. Driscoll, 88, Beloit, died November 26, 2020, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Jose F. Tijerina, 50, Clinton, died November 26, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Edward H. Wyss, 73, Boulder Junction, WI, died November 27, 2020, Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A Visitation of Remembrance for Ed will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Ray W. Wolf, 58, Janesville, died November 19, 2020, in his home. A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Richard J. Burkman, 86, Beloit, died November 28, 2020, Willowick Moments, Clinton, WI. A Graveside Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in East Lawn Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.