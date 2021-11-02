Derrick Curtis Fiegel, 39, Machesney Park, died October 18, 2021, burlin. A visitation will be held on 11/06/2021, from 6:00pm till 8:00pm at Derrick Funeral Home. A celebration of life will happen on 11/07/2021, at the Monte Carlo Room in Elkhorn, Wisconsin from 1:00pm till 4:00pm. www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Anita (Krohn) Miller, 87, Walworth, died October 20, 2021, .. A celebration of Anita's life will be held in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations-to-Lakeland-Animal-Shelter(PO Box 1000,3615-State-Road 67,Elkhorn,WI 53121).Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
Arthur R. Romani, 95, Delavan, Wisconsin, died October 29, 2021, at home. A Gathering of Friends will be held Thursday November 4, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Private graveside services will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery. www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Andrew J. Valnick, 46, ., died October 23, 2021, .. Visitation at the FUNERAL HOME(118 S. 2nd St,Delavan)on November 6, 2021 from 11a.m.-12p.m. service at 12p.m.Burial at the Spring Grove Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Elaine Hebel, 74, LakeGeneva, died October 31, 2021, .. Visitation held November 5th, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at funeral home(515 Center Street, Lake Geneva).A mass will follow at noon at St. Benedicts(137 Dewey Ave., Fontana WI).Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.
Ava (Talley) McGonigle, 65, Beloit, died October 31, 2021, at home. Services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation will be from 11 am until the time of service in the funeral home.