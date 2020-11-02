Mary E. ""Granny"" Honea, 89, Clinton, died November 1, 2020, Sun Valley North in Beloit.. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000
Aaron Shackelford, 65, Mukwonago,WI, died October 31, 2020, Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
George Peterson, 80, Beloit, WI, died September 11, 2020, at Sun Valley East. Family services will be held in the Spring. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family