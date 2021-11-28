Tyler J. Harrington, 20, St. Augustine, FL formerly of Clinton, died November 25, 2021, at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, FL. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
David Ogden, 52, Beloit, WI, died November 21, 2021, at home. Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tues. Nov. 30, 2021 at Beloit Life Center, 2170 Murphy Woods Rd. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home assisted the family.
Shirley Sorg, 76, Darien, WI, died November 25, 2021, .. Visitation held at St. Andrews Catholic Church(714 E Walworth-Ave-Delavan)on December 3, 2021 from 10-11a.m. with Mass at 11a.m. Burial at the St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan is proudly serving the family.
Diane L. Redieske, 72, South Beloit, IL, died November 27, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy WIsch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Paul J. Milatzo, 99, formerly of Beloit, WI,, died November 27, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.