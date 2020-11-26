Jennifer Jones, 46, Fitchburg, WI, died November 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Manuela Garza, 94, Beloit, WI, died November 23, 2020, at home. Family services were held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Jerry Conradson, 59, formerly of Beloit, WI, died November 23, 2020, at the UW Hospital, Madison, WI. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family.