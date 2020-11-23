Barbara Wagner, 77, Beloit, WI, died November 21, 2020, at Willowick Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Daniel Johnson, 84, of Beloit, died November 23, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Bethel Perona, 97, Beloit, died November 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
David R. Hess, 81, of Janesville, died November 22, 2020, at Evansville Manor. Private funeral services will be held Dec. 21st at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.