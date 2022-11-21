Death notice Death notices for Nov. 22, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WilesFaye Nicole “Nikki” (Sullivan) Wiles, 44, of Beloit, died Nov. 19 at her home. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit, is honored to be assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board changes GPA eligibility for student athletes Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Names of fatal crash victims released Respiratory illness on the rise in Rock County Beloit Public Library is among 20 libraries that offer free passes to state parks Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime