Mary L. Hanaman, 93, Beloit, WI, died November 19, 2020, at Beloit Senior Living. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Lance M Melancon, 61, Lake Geneva, died November 15, 2020, Lakeland Hospital. Lance was born on April 1, 1959 in Elkhorn to the Late Eldridge and Alice (Miller). Lance is survived by two brother Clint and Scott.
Charlotte L. Endthoff, 86, Beloit, died November 19, 2020, at Cedar Crest in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.