Wade Robert Granlund, 33, of Janesville, died November 14, 2020, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Edward William Specht, 67, Rockton, IL, died November 14, 2020, at Home. Arrangements are pending with McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel.
Susan K Polky, 70, Beloit, died November 15, 2020, amongst family in Milwuakee, WI. Arrangements have been entrusted to Fosterfuneralhomes.com
John M. Pile, 79, Beloit, WI, died November 14, 2020, at home. There will be no services at this time. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Anne S. Hoerner, 78, Machesney Park, IL, died November 16, 2020, at home. A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home followed by an inurnment at Calvary Cemetery, Beloit, WI.
Arlene McMorran, 78, Beloit, WI, died November 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.