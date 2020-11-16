Aurea Sanabria de Martin, 72, Beloit, WI, died November 14, 2020, St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI. A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Emma Jean Ray, 83, Beloit, WI, died November 14, 2020, Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Elmer L. Schutt, 72, Walworth, died November 11, 2020, at home. Visitation at Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan) on November 18, 2020 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. with a 2p.m. graveside service at the Walworth Cemetery. Betzer Family Funeral Home serving the family.
Barbara A. Lervik, 87, of Beloit, died November 15, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. A private family service will be at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.