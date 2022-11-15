Death notice Death notices for Nov. 16, 2022 Nov 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LarsonRichard E. Larson, 67, of Beloit, died Nov. 12 in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral and Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Secretary of State race between Doug La Follette and Amy Loudenbeck still too close to call Names of fatal crash victims released Evansville man killed in two-vehicle crash Janesville woman indicted for unemployment benefit fraud Three people die in crash in Town of Center Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime