Dana R. ""Dan"" Brittingham, 70, Clinton, died November 11, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
John E. "Jack" west, 73, Beloit, WI, died November 12, 2020, at home.. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Gary Roden, 72, Beloit, WI, died November 12, 2020, in SSM St. Mary's Hospital.. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
Virginia A. Mabie, 88, Lake Dallas, TX, formerly of Beloit, WI, died November 7, 2020, in her home. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Larry Raymond Dutcher, 68, of Janesville, died November 12, 2020, at Green Knolls at Beloit. Funeral services are at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Evelyn "Evy" Williams, 87, South Beloit, IL, died November 13, 2020, Sun Valley East. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Aurea Sanabria de Martin, 72, Beloit, WI, died November 14, 2020, St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI. A Memorial Visitation of Remembrance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.
Emma Jean Ray, 83, Beloit, WI, died November 14, 2020, Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI.