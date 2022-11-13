Jerry Wallace, 82, Rockton, IL, died November 4, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in St Peters Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Gary E. Klebsdel, 77, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 7, 2022, at The Bay at Beloit. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

