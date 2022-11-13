Jerry Wallace, 82, Rockton, IL, died November 4, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in St Peters Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel on Monday, November 21, 2022.
Gary E. Klebsdel, 77, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 7, 2022, at The Bay at Beloit. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
Larry A Anderson, 78, 0f Janesville, died November 9, 2022, at home. Services are at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. Nov. 18th until the time of services at the funeral home.
Joan McManigle, 85, of Beloit, died November 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor. A Private Graveside Service will be held in Baldwin Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Mark W. Dobbs, 56, Beloit, died November 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Charlene K. Dundee, 69, Clinton, died November 10, 2022, at The Bay in Beloit. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Eric L. Brinkmeyer, 41, Clinton, died November 9, 2022, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Dale R. Wells, 64, Beloit, died November 11, 2022, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.