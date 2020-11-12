Sally Cole, 76, Beloit, died November 10, 2020, at home. Memorial Mass will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Visitation will be 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. Friday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates assisted the family.
Mark Nenneman, 61, Clinton, WI, died November 10, 2020, in Beloit Memorial Hospital. A memorial visitation for Mark will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.