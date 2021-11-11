Patricia Ann Popovics, 89, Beloit, died November 5, 2021, at home. Private services for Patricia were held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Lester Paul Oldenburg Sr, 90, Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 7, 2021, at home. Visitation is 12:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Paul D. Rea, 80, Roscoe, died November 7, 2021, at home.. Arrangements are pending with Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service. Please see full obituary at www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com 815-978-4018
William Spencer-Hess, 46, Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 8, 2021, at UW Hospital. Services are 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Eriberto Noria, 77, Beloit, died November 10, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 737 Hackett St., Beloit. BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com