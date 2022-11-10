Death notices for Nov. 11, 2022 Nov 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel E. McIntyre Sr., 75, South Beloit, died November 8, 2022, OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. Arrangements pending with Rosman Funeral Home. 608-364-4477 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Three people die in crash in Town of Center Parkview School District referendum questions fail, Village of Orfordville fire referendum passes Janesville driver to be in court for pedestrian fatality Clinton Anderson appears to be the winner in 45th Assembly District race Janesville man charged with attempted homicide Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime