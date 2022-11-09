Denise A. Everson, 68, of Beloit, died Nov. 4 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home.
Klebsdel
Gary Klebsdel, 77, of Beloit, died Nov. 7 at The Bay at Beloit. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Konopa
George Edward Konopa, 81, of Beloit, died Nov. 9 at his home. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit is honored to be assisting the family.
Kunz
Macy Kunz, 90, of Beloit, died Nov. 7 at The Suites of Beloit. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at St. Thomas Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:45—10:45 a.m. Nov. 11 in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Sasseen
Dana R. Sasseen, 56, of Beloit, died Nov. 7 at home. There will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit assisted the family with arrangements.
Schuett
Josephine J. Schuett, 90, of Beloit, died Nov. 7 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Rosman Funeral Home.
Woods
Joyce L (Mangles) Woods, 92, of Lake Geneva, died Oct. 29 at home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Visitation will from 1 a.m. until the time of services on Nov. 12 in the church. To post an online condolence visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.