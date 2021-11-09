Douglas R Brandt, 47, of Janesville, died November 7, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Lois J Bright, 64, of Janesville, died October 18, 2021, at her home. Funeral services are at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 4 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Hazel Cummings Ristow, 100, formerly of Janesville, died November 4, 2021, at Riverside Transitional Care Lighthouse, La Crosse. Funeral services are at noon Thursday, Nov. 11 the at First Lutheran Church. visitation is at the church from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ollie Harvey, 73, Janesville, Wisconsin, died November 1, 2021, at home. Services are 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Gaddis Crosby, Jr, 62, Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 26, 2021, at home. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 21 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Tamara Wofford, 55, Beloit, Wisconsin, died October 3, 2021, at home. Memorial services are 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Lester Paul Oldenburg Sr, 90, Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 7, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
William Spencer-Hess, 46, Beloit, Wisconsin, died November 8, 2021, at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.