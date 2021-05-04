John C. Erickson, 84, Lake Geneva, died May 3, 2021, West Allis Memorial. Visitation at the Immanuel Lutheran Church(700 N Bloomfield Rd) 10-11:30a.m.,service at 11:30 a.m. on May 6, 2021. Burial at the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the Erickson family.
Doris J. Inman, 84, Beloit, died May 3, 2021, at Alden Meadow Health Care Center in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.