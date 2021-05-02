Richard A. Kitzman, 74, South Beloit, IL, died May 1, 2021, unexpectedly. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Ruth A. Clark, 82, Clinton, died May 1, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION CARE, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
