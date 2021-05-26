Timothy Wynn Weaver, 50, of Los Angeles, California, formery of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Memorial services are 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Willard L. Fink, 55, Beloit, died May 24, 2021, at home. Per Willard's wishes there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit., WI. assisted the family.
Jacqueline Marie (Jacquet) Melvin, 99, Lake Geneva, died May 23, 2021, at home. Private family services with Military Honors will be held.Burial will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.