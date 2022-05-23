Herbert L. “Herb” Grippen, 70, of Janesville, died May 11 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on May 28 at Emerald Grove Congregational Church. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. on May 27 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit Chapel and from 10—11 a.m. on May 28.
Hanna
Dianne (Sanders) Hanna, 61, of Beloit, died May 15 at her home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Kakuske
Jeannine D Kakuske, 80, of Janesville, died May 18 at Mercy Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on May 25 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10—11 a.m. on May 25 at the funeral home.
Passon
Richard Allen Passon, 76, of South Beloit, died May 17 in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Quince
Bertha A. (Kennedy) Quince, 64, of Beloit, died May 20 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Rook
Starr Rook, 64, of Beloit, died May 22 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Squires
Amy B. Squires, 100, of Clinton, died May 23, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.