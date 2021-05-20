Byron Vance III, 35, Beloit, died May 16, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Thursday in the funeral home.
Robert Yates, 91, Beloit, died May 19, 2021, Willowick Assisted Living. A graveside service will be at 1:30p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Floral Lawn Cemetery, 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, IL with military honors. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, assisted the family with arrangements.