Diana Lee (Turner) Winger, 58, Lake Geneva, died March 3, 2021, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.. A gathering of Friends and Family will be held on Saturday May 29th, 2021 from 2:00pm till 4:00pm at Derrick Funeral Home. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Laurel Gay (Johnson) Herich, 86, Lake Geneva, died May 11, 2021, Village Glen. Services for Laurel will be held on Friday May 21, 2021, at 6:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4:00pm till 6:00pm on the 21st. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Marie S (Krause) Graf, 79, Lake Geneva, died May 14, 2021, Lake Geneva. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the St. Catherine Cemetery (CTY Rd J) in Sharon. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Jerry Fleming, 70, Beloit, died May 8, 2021, at home. Visitation will be Friday, May 21st, 2021 11:00am - 12:00pm with a Service at 12:00 pm at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 207 Olympian Blvd, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511
Judy Tucker, 62, Beloit, died May 16, 2021, at UW Hospital. A Visitation will be Saturday, May 22nd, 2021 11:00am - 12:00pm with at Service 12:00 pm at New Life International Ministries Church ( Beloit), 1400 Harvey St., Beloit, WI 53511
Kerry Jerome Owens, Sr., 49, of Beloit, died May 2, 2021, in Beloit. Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.