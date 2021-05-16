Tommie Rucker, 79, of Beloit, died May 14, 2021, at home. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home. Burial will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the funeral home.
Jose Huerta-Cruz, 50, Delavan, died May 14, 2021, Milwaukee, WI. Visitation on May 21, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd Street, Delavan) from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with procession to ST. ANDREW'S CHURCH (714 E Walworth Ave, Delavan) for Mass at 2:30pm. Betzer-Lazarczyk Funeral Home serving the family.
Elaine Nelson, 92, Beloit, died May 11, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Clinton Cemetery, Clinton, WI. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.