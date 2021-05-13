Dorothy L Cassity, 97, of Milton, died May 9, 2021, at Rock Haven. Funeral services are at noon Monday, May 17th at First Presbyterian Church, Janesville where visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Don P. Najdowski, 86, of Janesville, died May 12, 2021, at Evansville Manor. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, MAY 21st at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 9:30 AM until time of service.
Higinio Gultierrez Aceves, 71, of Janesville, died May 12, 2021, in Beloit, Wisconsin. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Alexander & Zachariah Bennett-Roberts, Infant Sons of Zachary Bennett and Brittany Roberts, of Beloit, passed away shortly after birth in Milwaukee, WI. A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511.