Daniel L. “Itch” Gregurich, 68, of Darien, died May 9. A memorial gathering will be held from 4—7 p.m. on May 18 at the Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home-Betzer Chapel, 118 S. 2nd St., Delavan. Private interment will be at Darien Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, Wisconsin is proudly serving the family.
Herbert Grippen, 70, of Janesville, died May 11 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com.
Betty J (Klementz) Hantke, 89, of Edgerton/Janesville, died May 9 at Edgerton Care Center. Services will be at 11 a.m. May 20 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10—11 a.m. May 20 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Rheta M. Nipple, 86, of Beloit, died April 25 at Mercy Health Hospital. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, assisted the family with arrangements.
Michael Selgren, 59, of Beloit, died May 9 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 17 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Inurnment will be in Fulton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5—7 p.m. May 16 in the funeral home.