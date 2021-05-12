Alexander Aleister Bennett, Infant, of Beloit, died May 8, 2021, at Children's Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Alexander Aleister Bennett was born on Saturday, May 8, 2021, the son of Zachary Bennett and Brittany Roberts. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Audrey Crozier, 100, of Beloit, died May 11, 2021, at Willowick. Entombment service will be held at a later date in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family with arrangements.
Milford "Buzz" Gander, 75, of Beloit, died May 11, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A private family service for Buzz will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI., assisted the family with arrangements.
Zachariah Alexander Bennett, Infant, of Beloit, died May 10, 2021, at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Zachariah Alexander Bennett was born on Saturday, May 8, 2021, the son of Zachary Bennett and Brittany Roberts. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.