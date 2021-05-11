Winston "Cowboy" Moore, 83, of Beloit, died May 7, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Public viewing is 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit. A private celebration will be Monday, May 17, 2021. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Jacqueline Vanita (Hereford) Purifoy, 61, of Beloit, died May 8, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at New Life Ministries in Beloit with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Karen E. Turner, 78, of Chicago, Illinois, died May 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Jerry Fleming, 70, Beloit, died May 8, 2021, at home. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
Larry Streuly, 64, Beloit/ Janesville, Mercy Hospital. Arrangement entrusted to Compassion/ Foster Services