Edna M Thorp, 96, of Janesville, died May 6, 2021, at Cedar Crest. Services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the church May 13th from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.

