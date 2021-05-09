Virginia M. Hawkes, 88, Lake Geneva, died February 10, 2021, Mercy Hospital, Janesville. Services will be, Wednesday May 12, 2021 at 1:00pm in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00pm till the time of service. To post a condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Carole J. Cioni-Disch, 81, Beloit, died May 8, 2021, Mercy Hospital. Prayer Service for Carole will be held at 4:00p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 4:15p.m. to 7:00p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Shirley M. Wessels, 85, Beloit, died May 8, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.