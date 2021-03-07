Bernice (Stoffel) Wheeler, 82, Beloit, died March 4, 2021, at the Nazareth Nursing Home. Arrangements entrusted to Foster Funeral & Cremation Service
Richard C Clark, 64, Beloit, died March 3, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be at Foster Funeral & Cremation Service on Wednesday March 10, 2021 from 10 am to 11am with the private service to start at 11 am.
Marian J. Tilleson, 94, Evansville and formerly of Beloit, died March 6, 2021, at Evansville Manor in Evansville, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Judith A. Leconte, 75, of Beloit, died March 5, 2021, at Edgerton Care Center in Edgerton, WI. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
James Edward Buggs, 86, of Beloit, died March 6, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Donald Steele Perkins, 90, Beloit, WI, died March 6, 2021, at home. Per Donald's request, there will be no services. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.