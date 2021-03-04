Margaret C. (Leikvoll) Peterson, 99, Beloit, died March 1, 2021, The Suites at Beloit. Private family services. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delelehantyfh.com.
Marian McCarthy Allen, 99, Williams Bay, died February 28, 2021, Sherwood Lodge. Marian was seven months shy of her 100th birthday. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Allen Family.
Caryl Hines, 84, Oconomowoc, at home. Visitation will be held March 18 at First Congregational Church in Beloit from 10am until time of service at 11 am. Please view full information at www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Carolyn McCabe, 81, Beloit, died March 3, 2021, at Aiden Estates. Arrangements are pending with Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI.
Kathryn Wells, 90, Beloit, died March 4, 2021, at Huntington Place in Janesville, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.