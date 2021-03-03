William B. Gieselman, 97, Zenda, died February 16, 2021, at his daughters home.. There are no services scheduled for William at this time. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gieselman family.To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Francisco Pena, 62, of Chicago, Illinois, died February 26, 2021, Community First Medical Center in Chicago. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home in Beloit, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Rachel (Townsend) Myers, 47, Beloit, died March 1, 2021, at Home. A memorial visitation for Rachel will be from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd, Beloit, WI.
Edward M. Zhe Sr., 79, Beloit, died March 2, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be from 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium followed by a service of remembrance at 4:30 p.m.