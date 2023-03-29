Donald L ""Digger"" Alwin, 92, of Janesville, died March 27, 2023, at Milton Senior Living. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 4th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. April 4th until the time of services at the funeral home.
Mabel Lena (Oliver) Poppie, 97, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 22, 2023, at her home. Memorial services are 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Friends are invited to gather and visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mabel Emma Valliant, 96, of Rockford, Illinois, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 23, 2023, in South Beloit, Illinois. Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Jerone Orlando Browder, 60, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died March 23, 2023, in Rockford, Illinois. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the services.
Judith S Madsen, 70, of Beloit, died March 27, 2023, at home. Services are at noon Monday, April 3rd at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be at the church on Monday, April 3rd from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family.
Emma Harrell, 74, Beloit, died March 15, 2023, Meriter Hospital. A Visitation is scheduled at New Zion Baptist Church (Beloit) - Saturday 04/01/23 - 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with the Service at 12:00 pm
Nancy A Wieser, 72, of Janesville, died March 28, 2023, at Mercy Hospital. Services are at 5 p.m. Friday, March 31st at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation is from 3 p.m. March 31st until the time of services at the funeral home.