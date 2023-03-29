Donald L ""Digger"" Alwin, 92, of Janesville, died March 27, 2023, at Milton Senior Living. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 4th at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. April 4th until the time of services at the funeral home.

Mabel Lena (Oliver) Poppie, 97, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 22, 2023, at her home. Memorial services are 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Friends are invited to gather and visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

