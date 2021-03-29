Penny A. Perkins, 62, Beloit, died March 27, 2021, at Agrace in Janesville. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Clarence D. "Butch" Wendtland, 76, Clinton, died March 28, 2021, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Mildred L. (Ingram) Woodson, 85, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died March 28, 2021, Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Matthew A. "Matt" McCartney, 50, Beloit, died March 27, 2021, at UW Hospital & Clinics in Madison, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME & Cremation Care, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.