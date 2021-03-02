Mary Jane (O'Leary) Hendricks, 75, of Janesville, died March 1, 2021, at home. Service at 11:30AM on FRI at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH in MILTON. Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on THURS, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, and again from 10AM until Mass on Friday at Church.
David J. Favaro, 73, longtime resident of Lake Geneva, WI, died February 25, 2021, at Geneva Lake Manor. Private service will be held in Flagstaff, AZ. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is Proudly Serving the Favaro Family.
Marilyn A. (Medeen) Egan, 82, of Delavan, WI, died February 26, 2021, at her home. Private visitation was held at the funeral home, celebration of life is currently pending. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Egan family.